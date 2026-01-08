No Trousers Tube Ride returning to London this weekend – with commuters stripping off on public transport

Commuters across London will be taking off their trousers this weekend as the No Trousers Tube Ride returns on Sunday 11 January.

This is not a charity event or a form of protest, but purely one for fun and enjoyment. Participants will gather in Chinatown from around 2.45pm, before heading down to the Tube, where they will strip down to their underwear.

The No Trousers Tube Ride began in 2009, a free event inspired by the New York No Pants Subway Ride in 2002, and aims to elicit surprise and amuse fellow passengers.

Who is the No Trousers Tube Ride for?

The event’s Facebook page extends the invitation to “fun lovers, exhibitionists, bucket list tickers and inquisitive introverts alike”.

The leg-baring event lasts only a few stops, after which attendees usually meet up for a drink or two somewhere nearby, in their underwear, of course.

“Anyone interested in leading a group, let me know. Group leaders will meet at 14:00 round the corner,” the page calls for volunteers.

What sort of thing can you wear to the No Trousers Tube Ride?

Underwear is mandatory, with no nudity allowed, and organisers ask that it be plain and low-key to keep the joke subtle.

The London edition has taken place almost every year since its creation, aside from a break during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021 and 2022.

In 2023, the London event marked its 14th anniversary, celebrating the milestone by riding the Elizabeth line for the first time, with around 100 participants taking part.

2019 marked a monumental year for the leg-baring event

In 2019, numbers skyrocketed, with around 500 people arriving in Chinatown ready to strip down, marking 10 years since the London event began.

With temperatures across the UK plummeting, this year’s No Trousers Tube Ride is bound to be hair-raising, but despite the cold, Londoners are set for a bare-legged return.

For more information about the event, you can visit the official group Facebook page.

