NHS puberty blocker study sets minimum ages for trans young people

The UK’s Pathways Trial for puberty blockers has set minimum ages of 11 for trans boys and 12 for trans girls.

NHS England launched the £10 million, two-year study late last year, though it was paused by regulators in February 2026 due to safety and welfare concerns.

The Pathways Trial is scheduled to commence on 1 August 2026, following new guidance introducing minimum ages and “strengthened safeguards”.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency says the Pathways Trial minimum age announcement “strengthened safeguards”

As per the UK government website, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said: “The modified protocol includes strengthened safeguards including the introduction of minimum ages of entry to the trial and more clearly defined discontinuation measures.”

The refined trial sets out clearer guidance on when treatment should be stopped, exploring “safety for bone health, cognition, and vaginal bleeding, as well as more detailed information for participants on fertility preservation”.

The study, led by King’s College London, is set to investigate the effects of puberty blockers for trans young people, assessing their benefits and risks.

What is the Pathways Trial?

Young participants will have to undergo more than 13 hours of medical assessments, complete around 50 forms – including questions on trauma and suicide – and undergo physical examinations before accessing treatment.

The study will monitor issues such as bone density, brain development, and mental health and wellbeing over time. Half of the participants will receive puberty blockers immediately, while the other half will have to wait a year.

Former health secretary Wes Streeting said the trial follows recommendations from the Cass Review, which led to a ban on puberty blockers for under-18s in the UK in 2024.

Children will only be able to participate with parental consent and must satisfy all eligibility requirements, including “demonstrating a good understanding of the intervention and its possible benefits and risks”.

LGBT+ Conservatives condemn the Pathways Trial

Since the Pathways Trial was announced last year, the study has raised serious concerns among campaigners, politicians and advocacy organisations, with some questioning whether it is necessary.

LGBT+ Conservatives spoke out following the revised guidance, stating they were opposed to the trial. “If we are willing to restrict social media to protect young people, we should be even more cautious about medical interventions with lifelong consequences,” the group wrote on X.

“We support Kemi Badenoch in putting children’s wellbeing first,” they continued. Following the initial announcement in 2025, the Conservative Party leader said she “cannot believe” the new study, calling it “activist ideology masquerading as research”.

LGBT+ Conservatives launch Pathways Trial counter petition

In response, the body launched a petition titled ‘Stop the Puberty Blocker Trial’, writing: “No child that young can consent to a medical pathway which can lead to infertility and loss of sexual function for the rest of their lives.”

The campaigners faced criticism from trans rights supporters in the comment section. One wrote: “What life long consequences? How can you be LGBT+ then deny basic treatment to help young individuals make a choice that’s right for them when the time is right!”

From the perspective of trans groups, Chay Brown, health director for TransActual, commented following the original announcement: “It breaks my heart when I think of the young people affected.”

“It is the result of an ideological view” – Chay Brown, health director for TransActual addressing the intent of the trial

They added: “This research is not about the safety of these medications, which have been used for this very purpose since 1989. It is the result of an ideological view at the very top of the NHS that being trans is a ‘less desirable outcome.’”

Brown said that the trial is “an intentional plan to delay, obstruct and obfuscate transition-related care”.