NBA star Jason Collins left seven-figure estate to family, husband and LGBTQ+ charities

Late NBA star Jason Collins left his estate to his family and husband, with two LGBTQ+ charities also named as beneficiaries in his will.

Collins, who made history as the first openly gay active NBA player, left personal property valued at more than $1.8 million (£1.3m), according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

His will was signed in October 2025, seven months before his death from brain cancer.

Jason Collins left part of his estate to Glisten and Point Foundation

Collins named his aunt, Teri, as executor of the will. His husband, William Green, and twin brother, Jarron Collins, were named as alternatives if she was unable to serve.

His parents, brother, cousin, husband and aunt are all listed as beneficiaries.

Collins also left part of his estate to Glisten and Point Foundation, two organisations that support LGBTQ+ students.

The will includes instructions covering Collins’ personal possessions. He stated that a written note kept in a safe-deposit box would set out who should receive his jewellery, watches, silverware, clothing, cars and other personal effects.

Collins was the first active NBA player to publicly come out as gay

Collins died on 12 May 2026, aged 47, following an eight-month battle with Stage 4 glioblastoma. He had publicly discussed his cancer diagnosis and treatment in the months before his death.

His diagnosis came shortly after he married Green in May 2025.

Collins became the first active player in the NBA to publicly come out as gay in April 2013. He made the announcement in an essay for Sports Illustrated while playing for the Washington Wizards.

He subsequently returned to the court with the Brooklyn Nets in February 2014, becoming the first openly gay player to play in an NBA game. He retired later that year after a 13-season career.

Collins played for the New Jersey Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards during his NBA career. He also became an ambassador for the league’s NBA Cares programme after retiring.