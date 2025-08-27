Mitch Brown is the first AFL player to come out publicly as bisexual

Former Australian West Coast Eagles player Mitch Brown has become the first male Australian Football League player to publicly come out as bisexual.

Brown has said he hopes his announcement will help create a more inclusive environment and allow other players to feel seen.

“I’m a bisexual man” – Mitch Brown comes out as bisexual

Speaking with The Daily Aus, the 36-year-old recalled playing 94 games for West Coast before retiring in 2016, marking 10 years in the game.

“I played in the AFL for 10 years for the West Coast Eagles, and I’m a bisexual man,” he said.

He said the timing felt right to come out, calling it a decision made in seconds: “It was never once an opportunity to speak openly or explore your feelings or questions in a safe way.”

“I’d rather be in a cage full of lions than have a shower next to a gay man” – Brown recalling what teammates said to him

He reflected on the hyper-masculine culture of AFL and the broader expectations of Australian men: “When I was growing up at school, the word ‘gay’ was thrown around constantly… For a man in Australia, [it was seen as] probably the weakest thing you could be.”

Brown also recalled a conversation with teammates about showering next to a gay player, pushing him further back into the closest: “One of the players said ‘I’d rather be in a cage full of lions than have a shower next to a gay man.'”

The sportsman has received floods of support from sporting fans and the wider LGBTQ+ community, including the likes of Pride Cup CEO Hayley Conway, who said: “Thank you Mitch.”

In a Instagram post they wrote: “It takes real courage to share these experiences with the world. Your stories are a call to action for every footy club to make it their business to build inclusive cultures because you never know what the person next to you is going through.

“Today, you’ve sent a message to every young queer person that they can play at the highest level – and that there’s still work for us all to do.”

“Let’s celebrate the players who may not be the most successful” – Brown on his advice to the AFL

Brown, is currently in a relationship with female partner Louisa Keck and was previously married to former netball player and mother of his children Shae Bolton.

He told The Daily Aus that he believes there are still AFL players who remain in the closet and hopes his coming out will encourage change: “My advice to the AFL would be, let’s celebrate the players who may not be the most successful, but they’re the most important players in our community.”