NBA’s Michael Porter Jr says having a gay son or ‘thot’ daughter would ‘hurt’

“Gay son or thot daughter?” is a viral question that has left many stumped – but not professional basketball player Michael Porter Jr, who quickly rejected both, saying either would “hurt a n**a heart.”

The Brooklyn Nets forward appeared on a recent livestream with rapper and streamer PlaqueBoyMax, where he was asked whether he would prefer one scenario over the other,

Speaking to the musician, the NBA player said: “Would I rather have a thot daughter or gay son? I’m not gunna hold you bro. both of them would hurt a n**a heart, dog… both of them would be tough, gang.”

The NBA player rejected both outright, laughing off the question, excusing himself, “that’s just Missouri.”

The 27-year-old begun his sporting career in secondary school in Missouri, before transferring to a school in Seattle for his senior year, where he earned the title of National High School Player of the Year in 2017.

“They might be a straight man but they’ve done so much stuff” – Michael Porter Jr on NBA players having sexual relations with trans women and gay men

This is not the first time Porter has spoken out about sexuality, last year in a conversation with former pornstar Lana Rhodes in his YouTube series Curious Mike, speaking about LGBTQ+ players in the game

“This happens in the NBA,” Porter said. “I hear wild stories about some of these dudes. And other celebrities. Their fetishes get so crazy… they might be a straight man but they’ve done so much stuff with pretty girls, and they have so much access to pretty girls, that now they’re over here messing with [trans women], or now they’re over here messing with dudes.”