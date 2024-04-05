Michael Gunning: ‘2024 Olympics could have the most ‘out’ athletes ever’

World Championship swimmer Michael Gunning has been appointed as an ambassador for Pride House-Paris 2024 ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics this summer, saying the event “could see history being made for having the most ‘out’ athletes at an Olympic Games ever.”

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, the former Olympic swimmer added he is “so happy that more and more elite athletes feel comfortable in being their true selves,” also saying, “We’ve come a long way, and LGBTQ+ representation really matters in elite sport.”

A Pride House is a dedicated venue set up at major sporting events, with the goal of celebrating and supporting LGBTQ+ athletes, fans and the wider community. It hosts a variety of programmes, including workshops and sports-related activities. Previous ambassadors have included Stephen Fry, Ben Cohen, and David Furnish.

“The Olympics is all about bringing people together”

Speaking of his time as Pride House ambassador at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Gunning says he hopes to bring his experience to his upcoming role in Paris. “The Olympics is all about bringing people together, and I hope to help inspire, educate and empower everyone who arrives in Paris ready for the biggest sporting event in the world.”

“I hope to help inspire, educate and empower everyone who arrives in Paris ready for the biggest sporting event in the world” (Image: Instagram/michaelgunning1)

Gunning made history as becoming the first out gay mixed-race pro swimmer in the UK, representing both Jamaica and Great Britain in his 16-year-long career. He’s since utilised his platform to elevate LGBTQ+ visibility in sports globally, saying how stories of out athletes such as him, Tom Daley, Jake Daniels, and Nicola Adams “can make all the difference.”

“I look forward to the moment where being ‘out’ doesn’t matter though”

“I look forward to the moment where being ‘out’ doesn’t matter though,” he adds, “and athletes and coaches can drop their loved one’s name without it breaking the media, just like heterosexual couples do.”

And with some sports bodies worldwide banning transgender athletes from competing in gendered categories, Gunning says “what’s paramount is fairness,” adding, “I am and always will be an ally.”

“We should all be working to ensure everyone has the freedom to compete safely” (Image: Instagram/michaelgunning1)

“While we are considering the best ways to achieve fair competition, it’s important that everyone remembers that there are trans people who simply want to enjoy sport and exercise without being categorised or judged,” Gunning says. “Decisions to exclude at a professional level can impact on them too, and we should all be working to ensure everyone has the freedom to compete safely.”

The other three Pride House-Paris 2024 ambassadors are trans artist Louïz, LGBTQ+ activist Amazin LeThi, and Australian Paralympic rower Nikki Ayers.