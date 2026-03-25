Metropolitan Police under investigation over alleged homophobia in handling of Edward Cornes’s death

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has opened an independent investigation into the Metropolitan Police’s handling of Edward Cornes’s death.

Cornes was found dead in the basement of a King’s Cross hotel in 2021, aged 19, after meeting two older men in their 50s.

The two men were initially arrested on suspicion of murder but were later released, with no charges brought against them. Cornes’s family has called for the case to be reopened following allegations that the Met’s investigation was tainted by homophobia.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct allege homophobia in the handling of Edward Cornes’s death

Speaking to ITV in January 2026, Cornes’s mother, Miriam Blythe, said she still has unanswered questions four years on and has no confidence in the Metropolitan Police following its handling of the case.

In light of her concerns, as per The Times, the IOPC is investigating the Met’s alleged failings in the investigation, such as the loss of evidence, alleged homophobia during the inquest, and poor communication with Cornes’s family.

Blythe alleged that officers focused on Cornes’s sexuality and lifestyle rather than the evidence, after a post-mortem found alcohol, crystal meth, and GHB in his system.

GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) and its prodrug GBL (gamma-butyrolactone) are substances frequently associated with chemsex

GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) and its prodrug GBL (gamma-butyrolactone) are substances frequently associated with chemsex, often stigmatised among gay men, and are sometimes used alongside other substances like crystal meth and mephedrone.

The Metropolitan Police issued an apology for its handling of the investigation into the 19-year-old’s death in a statement obtained by Attitude.

Commander Stephen Clayman acknowledged that aspects of the investigation “did not meet the high standards we expect”.

“We apologise to Edward’s family and friends for any further distress this caused” – commander Stephen Clayman apologising to Cornes’s family

He said: “It’s difficult to hear how the handling of our investigation into Edward’s death has added to the family’s pain. The extensive investigation, which was subsequently reviewed, ruled out third-party involvement in Edward’s death, and this conclusion was later reinforced at the inquest. But we accept that aspects of the way in which the case was handled did not meet the high standards we expect. While this did not affect the outcome of the investigation, we apologise to Edward’s family and friends for any further distress this caused.”

The IOPC confirmed on 18 March that it has begun an independent investigation, which is in the early stages, and the Met has said it will fully cooperate.