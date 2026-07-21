Martina Navratilova backs WTA’s new sex testing policy for women’s tennis

Martina Navratilova has defended the Women’s Tennis Association‘s new genetic sex testing policy after it sparked criticism online.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion responded to opponents of the new rules after the WTA confirmed it will require players competing in the women’s category to undergo a test for the SRY gene, which is associated with male biological sex.

The policy, which comes into force in 2026, requires players to undergo screening using either a cheek swab or blood test. The WTA said the change is designed to provide “a clear eligibility standard” for women’s competition and will be introduced with “appropriate confidentiality and data privacy safeguards”. There are currently no known transgender women competing in professional tennis.

“WTA supports all women. As in females. There is no such thing as an invasive transphobic test” – Martina Navratilova on X

It replaces the WTA’s previous eligibility rules, which allowed transgender women to compete provided they had declared a female gender identity and maintained testosterone below the required limit for at least two years.

Navratilova, who has been one of the sport’s most prominent critics of transgender inclusion in the women’s category, addressed the announcement in a series of posts on X yesterday (20 July).

She was responding to one user who wrote: “As a queer tennis fan, I feel so ashamed to have even supported this organisation. I stand with ALL women who play tennis and sport and only hope the women of the WTA refuse to do such invasive, transphobic tests. I support trans people. End of.”

WTA supports all women. As in females. There is no such thing as an invasive transphobic test- just a once in a lifetime cheek swab- takes all of three seconds. Got it?

Males are free to play in the men’s tournaments however they might identify.

Simple. — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) July 20, 2026

Navratilova replied: “WTA supports all women. As in females. There is no such thing as an invasive transphobic test – just a once in a lifetime cheek swab – takes all of three seconds. Got it? Males are free to play in the men’s tournaments however they might identify. Simple.”

“And if you think that’s invasive, try peeing in front of a stranger, lol” – Navratilova replying to one user

The exchange continued after the fan argued that “the collection of such data on women itself feels invasive” and that “there are no biological males trying to play for the WTA either”.

Navratilova responded: “It’s not a collection of data. Nothing transphobic about a sex test cheek swab. And if you think that’s invasive, try peeing in front of a stranger, lol.”

When another X user referenced Renée Richards, the transgender former professional player who competed on the women’s tour after a landmark legal victory in the 1970s, asking: “You played doubles with Renée Richards, what changed?”

Navratilova replied: “Absolutely nothing.”