Manchester Gay Village shooting update: one man hospitalised, six arrested

A man in his 20s was injured in a shooting in Manchester’s Gay Village over the weekend, and six men were later arrested.

In the early hours of Saturday morning (24 January) on Richmond Street, Greater Manchester Police and emergency services were called after reports of gunfire from locals.

According to Greater Manchester Police, the man was taken to hospital after suffering injuries “consistent with a gunshot wound,” but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

“This will undoubtedly be a concerning incident to wake up to” – Superintendent Stephen Wiggins on the Manchester’s Gay Village shooting

Six men, aged 23–26, were arrested on suspicion of affray and firearms offences and remain in police custody as investigations continue. A firearm was also discovered at an address on Richmond Street.

Superintendent Stephen Wiggins said in a statement: “This will undoubtedly be a concerning incident to wake up to, not just for those who live and work in the city centre, but for the whole of Greater Manchester.”

“I would like to reassure the community that we believe this is a targeted incident, and there is no wider threat to the general public,” he added.

“I can confirm that this is not a hate crime” – Wiggins confirmed about the Manchester shooting

Later that day, Wiggins clarified: “After exploring many lines of enquiries, I can confirm that this is not a hate crime of any nature, and I think it is important to share that update given the locality of the incident.”

The Gay Village is a major nightlife and cultural area in Manchester and is particularly busy on weekend nights.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. Bystanders can contact the Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 4259 or 101 quoting log 600 of 24/01/2026.

