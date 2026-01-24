Manchester Gay Village shooting: police investigate reports of gunfire

Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Manchester’s Gay Village during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed officers were called shortly after 2am to Richmond Street and surrounding roads following reports of gunfire in the area. Emergency services attended and a police cordon was put in place while enquiries began.

Officers remained at the scene for several hours, with Richmond Street, which runs alongside Canal Street, temporarily closed as investigations continued. Witnesses reported a significant police presence, including armed officers and ambulances, in and around the nightlife district.

Greater Manchester Police have not confirmed whether anyone was injured or killed

Emergency services were called to the scene following reports of a firearms discharge.

At the time of publication, police have not confirmed whether anyone was injured or killed, nor whether any arrests have been made. No details have been released regarding a suspect, and there has been no confirmation about a motive for the incident.

Greater Manchester Police have also not said whether the incident is being treated as a hate crime. Officers have urged the public not to speculate while enquiries remain ongoing.

GMP are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has information

The Gay Village is a major nightlife and cultural area in Manchester and is particularly busy on weekend nights. The incident took place during the early morning hours when venues were closing and footfall in the area remained high.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has information, CCTV, dashcam footage or mobile phone video.

The investigation remains ongoing. Contact information for Greater Manchester Police can be found here.

