Man hospitalised after ‘serious assault’ in Manchester’s Gay Village

A man was taken to hospital after a “serious assault” outside a bar in Manchester’s Gay Village.

The attack took place in the early hours of 25 June, 2023.

Police were called to reports of an altercation at around 12.30am outside a bar on Canal Street.

One man was subsequently taken to hospital from the scene where he was treated for his injuries.

He has since been discharged, but has been left with “permanent scars” as a result of the violent attack.

Greater Manchester Police are currently seeking the public’s help in tracing the man pictured, who they want to speak to as part of ongoing enquiries.

They believe he may hold “valuable information” in relation to the assault.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident, however any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact GMP.

DC Kassim of Greater Manchester Police said: “This incident took place on a busy Saturday night into Sunday morning and was no doubt distressing for any onlookers to witness.

“The victim of this assault has been left with permanent scarring.

“We’d like to speak to the man in this picture as we believe he could assist us with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact police on 0161 856 4305 quoting incident number 156 of 25/06/23.

Information can be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.