Man released on bail following Pink Punters LGBTQ+ nightclub blaze

The man who was arrested after a fire destroyed Pink Punters on 25 April has been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

Following the blaze, which destroyed the LGBTQ+ nightclub venue, Thames Valley Police arrested a 51-year-old man from Milton Keynes on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

As reported by BBC News, the suspect has since been released on conditional bail while further inquiries continue.

“At the moment we are keeping an open mind” – A Thames Valley Police spokesperson on the Pink Punters blaze

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “At the moment we are keeping an open mind and investigating the incidents in conjunction with each other due to proximity in location and time.”

Emergency services were called to Watling Street around 2am following reports of a fire at the venue. Customers and nearby residents were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

After the flames were extinguished, chief superintendent Emma Baillie said: “This was a significant fire in which a large number of people had to be evacuated.”

“At this time it would be too early to comment on any particular motivation” – chief superintendent Emma Baillie on the suspicion of arson

“Thankfully no one was injured and staff at the venue worked quickly and effectively to safely evacuate everyone,” she continued.

“At this time it would be too early to comment on any particular motivation for this incident and we would respectfully ask for people not to speculate.”

Pink Punters is one of the best-known LGBTQ+ nightlife venues outside London and has operated for more than 20 years, drawing visitors from across the Milton Keynes region.

“I am devastated to say that the building itself has been completely destroyed” – Pink Punters owner Frank McMahon speaking out following the blaze

Owner Frank McMahon described the destruction of the venue as devastating, but confirmed no one had been harmed during the ordeal.

“Whilst I am devastated to say that the building itself has been completely destroyed, I am deeply relieved, grateful and proud to confirm that no staff or customers were harmed, and everybody went home safely.” He told BBC News that the nightclub intends to reopen.

The Fire Brigades Union’s LGBTQ+ community has spoken out in solidarity with the beloved venue, adding that hope has not yet been lost.

“Standing in solidarity with the Milton Keynes LGBT+ community after the fire at Pink Punters. A venue lost, but a community that remains strong, connected and proud. We stand with you.”