Man hospitalised after ‘vicious and unprovoked’ homophobic attack in Bristol 

Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was “pushed and then punched in the face” in a homophobic attack.

The victim was subject to verbal abuse, which included transphobic and homophobic language, before he was physically assaulted.

The attack took place at Turtle Bay in Cheltenham Road, Montpelier at around 3.30pm on Saturday, 29 July.

He was taken to hospital and required treatment after suffering from injuries to his face and body.

Officers have now released a CCTV of a man they want to speak to following the attack.

He is described as being a white male, in his late teens or early twenties, about 5ft 10ins.

The man in the image is also of medium build. He has medium-length brown hair shaved on the side and longer on top.

He was wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt at the time.

Police Constable Matthew Lawson of Avon and Somerset Police said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked assault which, due to the language used by the offender, is being treated as a hate crime.

“This is a worrying incident and we’re ensuring the victim gets any support he may need.

“We want to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the image, or who may have witnessed or even filmed the incident taking place.”

Anyone who may have information regarding the attack should call 101 with the reference number 5223182231.