Madonna praises children who ‘really showed up for me’ after health scare

Madonna has thanked he children who she says “really showed up for me” after her recent health scare.

Earlier this month the ‘Material Girl’ singer said she was on “the road to recovery” following her sudden illness in June.

Posting on Instagram on Sunday (30 July) the singer said that “love from family and friends is the best Medicine.” She shared pictures including of her and her son 17-year-old son, David, and her 26-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon.

Reflecting on her recent experience, which saw her briefly hospitalised, Madonna signalled her appreciation for the response from her children.

“As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving,” Madonna wrote. “But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

Madonna also said the love and support from her friends helped.

She also added that a present of a polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it made her realise “how lucky I am to be alive.”

She closed by writing: “And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!”

Following the scare, Madonna cancelled her Celebration World Tour, which was due to kick off on 15 July in Vancouver.

“The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe,” Madonna posted earlier this month.