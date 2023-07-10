Madonna issues statement on Celebration Tour postponement: “I’m on the road to recovery”

Madonna has issued a statement saying she’s “on the road to recovery,” adding her Celebration Tour may be rescheduled following her sudden illness last month.

Writing on Instagram, the star said the first thing she thought of when she woke up in the hospital after being admitted following her illness was her children, followed by “anyone who bought tickets for my tour.”

“The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe,” she added.

Madonna’s Celebration Tour was due to kick off on 15 July in Vancouver. After the singer fell ill on 24 June, concerns grew not only for her health but also over whether the tour would still go ahead.

Thanking her supporters for their “prayers and words of healing and encouragement,” after floods of well-wishes from around the world, Madonna wrote: “I … didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

“My focus now is my health and getting strong and I can assure you, I’ll be back as soon as I can.”

This was the first official statement from Madonna following her hospitalisation last month, with her manager Guy O’Seary not responding for comment since the singer’s sudden hospitalisation.