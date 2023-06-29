Madonna postpones Celebration world tour after being hospitalised with ‘serious infection’

Madonna is currently recovering in intensive care after developing a bacterial infection.

The singer, 64, was due to embark on her Madonna: The Celebration Tour in just a matter of days.

The hotly anticipated world tour – set to celebrate the singer’s most iconic hits from the last 40 years – sold out in minutes.

However, fans will have to wait longer than anticipated to see Madge in action, after she was rushed to hospital over the weekend.

A statement from manager Gary Oseary read: “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

It went on to add: “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Madonna was due to kick things off for the North American leg of the tour on July 15.

This included two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York in August. Other stops on the list were Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas and Chicago.

Four sold-out shows at the O2 Arena from October 14 would mark the start of her European stint. She would then head to Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands.

It came after she posted a series of updates related to the tour before she was admitted to hospital.

She teased her performances with the caption: “The Calm Before The Storm”.