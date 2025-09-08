CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione is working as jail orderly as he awaits trial for alleged shooting

Luigi Mangione is currently working as an orderly, taking on cleaning responsibilities, at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center while awaiting federal and state trials.

The 27-year-old has been in custody at MDC Brooklyn since December, charged with the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

According to federal prison consultant Sam Mangel, Mangione appears to be well-adjusted to his cleaning role.

“There’s very few jobs somebody can get in a detention centre” – Sam Mangel on Luigi Mangione’s role as orderly

“He seemed to be perfectly well-adjusted,” Mangel, whose client briefly shared a cell with Mangione, told PEOPLE.

His duties primarily involve cleaning, including toilets and showers. Mangel added, “There’s very few jobs somebody can get in a detention centre because of the amount of restriction… Orderly tends to be one of the only ones, and does require mop and bucket.”

Before his arrest, Mangione graduated with a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Pennsylvania.

Charged with the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

In a recent federal court filing, he described himself as a model prisoner with no disciplinary record since arriving at the facility around Christmas 2024.

He is requesting that federal prosecutors provide an “informational outline” explaining why they consider his alleged crimes severe enough to warrant the death penalty.

Mangione has also drawn recent attention online after fashion giant SHEIN launched an investigation when the murder suspect appeared in a now-deleted site listing.

He is awaiting trial in the same prison where Diddy is being held as he awaits sentencing.