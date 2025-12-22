Luigi Mangione may not face the death penalty due to US attorney general’s ‘mistake’

Luigi Mangione may avoid the death penalty due to an alleged conflict of interest involving US attorney general Pam Bondi, with his lawyers claiming her financial ties played a role.

Mangione was accused and arrested over the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024. Prosecutors later sought the death penalty in April, but his lawyers are now asking for it to be thrown out.

According to documents obtained by Fox News, Mangione’s defence argues that Bondi’s previous involvement and public calls for the death penalty may violate ethical rules and constitute a conflict of interest.

“Premeditated, cold-blooded assassination” – Pam Bondi pushed for the death penalty against Luigi Mangione

Bondi previously described the killing as a “premeditated, cold-blooded assassination” in a statement posted to Instagram, and instructed Manhattan prosecutors to seek capital punishment.

“Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson, an innocent man and father of two young children, was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America,” she said.

The statement continued: “After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

Mangione was arrested on 9 December 2024 at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after the shooting. At the time of his arrest, he was allegedly in possession of a gun magazine wrapped in wet grey underwear.

“Represents a conflict of interest” – Attorneys for Luigi Mangione stated against the death penalty

ABC News reported that court filings state: “When Ms Bondi left Ballard Partners to become the Attorney General in 2025, the very first defendant she personally selected to be executed was the man accused of killing the CEO of her former client.

“The Attorney General’s financial connection to UHG represents a conflict of interest that should have caused her to recuse herself from making any decisions on this case.”

Mangione’s lawyers have previously argued that Bondi’s announcement ordering prosecutors to seek the death penalty showed the decision was “based on politics, not merit”.

Bondi may also face potential legal action over the failure to release all Jeffrey Epstein files

The Attorney General is also facing potential legal action after failing to fully meet a deadline to release all government files relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The US Department of Justice released some of the Epstein files on 20 December, though not all documents were made public by the set deadline last Friday (19 December).

The released material reportedly includes photographs of Bill Clinton by a pool and hot tub, Prince Andrew lying across several women’s laps, as well as images of Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Chris Tucker and Mick Jagger with the late sex offender.

The Department of Justice has insisted it is complying with its legal obligations, stating that certain files have not been released to “protect sensitive materials from disclosure.”

