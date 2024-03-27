Lorraine viewers celebrate ‘beautiful’ on-air gay wedding

Viewers of the TV mainstay that is Lorraine have celebrated the “beautiful” gay wedding that took place on Wednesday’s (27 March) show.

Earlier this week Lorraine Kelly announced she would be marking the 10th anniversary since the first gay weddings took place in the UK with a ceremony on her show. On Tuesday she revealed it would be Cardiff couple Luke Avaient and Gavin Sheppard.

Lorraine, dressed in a sequined rainbow dress, acted as the celebrant to offer a blessing to the happy couple who carried out the legal side of things off-camera but in the studio. After the two men entered with their respective mothers on their arms Lorraine started the ceremony.

“We’ve all gathered here today, with your friends and family to witness your commitment to one another and to celebrate the beautiful love that you hold in your hearts both of you. It’s a real privilege for me to be a witness to your wedding and to show people across the country that love is love,” she said.

Visibly emotional Gavin and Luke shared their vows and exchanged rings. Lorraine then announced: “It’s gorgeous, thank you both. Now, in front of your loved ones and of course the whole country, I pronounce you husband and husband. You can now kiss the groom both of you!”

But the surprises for the two men were not done yet as they were treated to a video message from the singer Anastacia, who helped the two men get engaged at one of her shows in 2022. They were then serenaded by Alfie Boe who sang Foreigner’s ‘I Wanna Know What Love Is’.

Reacting to the occasion one viewer posted on X that it was a “beautiful” wedding.

“Well done Lorraine tried to put morning make up on whilst watching wedding NOT happening crying eyes out had to wait and start over!,” wrote another viewer.

Others celebrated Lorraine for standing with the LGBTQ+ community and demonstrating her allyship again.

