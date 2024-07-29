‘We are unstoppable’: How London Trans+ Pride showcased true love and power

I remember being overwhelmed by the 5,000 people who took to the streets for my first Trans Pride in 2018. Back then it was the biggest celebration of its kind in the UK. This year, six years later, 55,000 people attended London Trans+ Pride making it the biggest in the world, and it was by far the best I’ve ever been to.

As Heartstopper‘s Yasmin Finney graced the front of the march chanting “We are unstoppable!” I felt a surge of energy ripple through the crowd. People chanted back, sang, and embraced one another in a demonstration of unwavering unity. It’s been a difficult year to be trans+ in the UK and I’ve had my fair share of challenges with transphobia. London Trans+ Pride was the chance for many to be re-energised and empowered, myself included.

I marched with Dr Ronx, an emergency medical doctor, and Olivia Campbell-Cavendish from the Trans Legal Clinic. We were joined by two of the young trans+ activists from the Trans Kids Deserve Better group, who recently spent four days occupying a ledge at the NHS headquarters. They bravely took the mic and chanted “Trans kids deserve healthcare, trans kids deserve better” through the streets of central London. It took me back to being a young trans person, white-knuckling my way through puberty, consumed with internalised shame, and too afraid to be myself. There was something so healing about seeing young trans people speak up and demand the right to be who they are.

With all the political discussions around puberty blockers and young people’s rights to accessing gender-affirming care, we supported these young activists by uplifting their voices, something that felt long overdue. They wore their group T-shirts with the words “We are not pawns for your politics” which you can get here.

As we marched, Dr Ronx explained that puberty blockers have been used since the 1980s, but that when it comes to transgender people, our humanity has been forgotten. They highlighted the critical issues that need addressing such as poverty, banning immigration, issues with housing, war, and genocide, and that in the grand scheme of things, our community is not the problem. Meanwhile, Olivia made a powerful speech about refocusing the conversation around trans rights. As we approached Piccadilly, I took to the mic myself to tell crowds of the Trans+ Solidarity Alliance, our work educating politicians, and the first all-trans panel we hosted in UK Parliament history earlier this year. Along the way, we chanted words of support for trans youth, showing how much love and support exists for them within our own community.

“I felt our pain become our power”

The intersectional nature of our activism and this year’s theme of justice and liberation saw us protesting for young trans people’s healthcare rights as well as calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza, as well as the end of racist police presence at Pride.

I felt a real sense of pride as a protest, returning to our roots as a movement led by black trans women. A pride that wasn’t all about parties and rainbows, this was a Pride that centered and uplifted the voices of the most marginalised in the LGBTQ+ community. As we walked through the streets of London I was filled with hope and saw a glimpse of a future with change in it and trans people rightfully reclaiming what’s theirs, their freedom, and their human rights.

As we continued to Hyde Park corner speeches continued, including moments of silence for those we had lost. I felt so much sadness for those who had lost their chosen family and the weight of the pain and trauma so many trans+ people are having to face. It was tangible amongst the entire crowd.

There has never been more of a need for community and we were surrounded by it. A community with passion and determination to see change. I felt our pain become our power. The power in community and the power within us all.