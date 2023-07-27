Dolly Parton has released a cover of two Queen classics – ‘We Are The Champions’ and ‘We Will Rock You’ – alongside a video of the star serving medal realness in three fabulous gowns.

The Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee released her new track to promote the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The video sees Dolly stunning in three different metallic gowns representing the Olympic medal hues of gold, silver, and bronze.

The (expectedly camp) video opens with Dolly mouthing the opening lines of ‘We Are The Champions’ in her signature Tennesee drawl. We see a montage of Olympians doing their thing, before a trio of Dollys appear in front of an Eiffel Tower backdrop. The marvels of technology.

“I love the Olympics! I do my best to plan my schedule to watch as much of it as I possibly can,” Dolly said in a statement.

“There are no losers in the Olympics as they have all spent a lifetime preparing but I celebrate with the ones that go away with the gold, silver and bronze medals.”

New album Rockstar coming soon

‘We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You’ will appear on the icon’s upcoming album Rockstar, her 49th studio album. Set for release on 17 November, the title was inspired by Dolly’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year.

After saying she’d make a rock album if she were inducted into the hall of fame, she turned down her induction, saying she hadn’t “earned that right.” She later accepted, with Rockstar seeing Dolly make good on her initial promise.

The country singer’s last album was 2022’s Run, Rose, Run. It landed at a respectable 23 in the UK Albums charts and number 1 in the UK Country Albums charts.