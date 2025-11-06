Olympic hopeful Kurts Adams Rozentals responds to Paddle UK ban as he hints at contents of OnlyFans plane video

Olympic hopeful and OnlyFans creator Kurts Adams Rozentals has broken his silence after being banned from Paddle UK for two years over a video he posted on Instagram showing a sexual act on a plane.

Rozentals, 23, joined OnlyFans in December 2024 to help fund his canoeing career. Between January and May 2025, he earned more than £100,000, far outstripping the £16,000 annual grant he received from Paddle UK.

The disciplinary panel described the clip as “explicit” and said it brought the sport into “serious disrepute”. The ban prevents Rozentals from competing or training and removes him from the World Class Programme, putting his 2028 Olympic ambitions on hold.

“It wasn’t anything that’s not suitable for Instagram” – Kurts Adams Rozentals on the video that led to his Paddle UK ban

Rozentals has repeatedly described the video as “edgy” rather than explicit. Speaking to Sky News, he criticised the two-year ban as extreme. “I think the outcome is very extreme. I’m only human. I make mistakes, but banning me for two years… I think it’s pretty wild,” he said.

He insisted the clip complied with social media rules. “It didn’t get removed by Instagram… it wasn’t explicit. It wasn’t anything that’s not suitable for Instagram.”

Rozentals acknowledged that the content isn’t what Paddle UK ideally wants from athletes, but he said the attention it received was disproportionate.

“In regards to the social media content, of course, it’s not what they want their athletes to be ideally making,” he said. “It’s obviously edgy content. I understand the image that they [Paddle UK] want athletes to portray. And it does not align with the image that Paddle UK is trying to cultivate of professionalism and whatnot. But also, that doesn’t get views. That also doesn’t get that doesn’t drive attention. And that’s not going to drive sponsorships.”

“I’ve gotten a lot of heat about OnlyFans, but I don’t regret it” – Rozentals

While he didn’t detail exactly what happened in the plane video, Rozentals told LADbible it “wasn’t anything that crazy” and that “a bigger deal has been made out of it than needed.” He added that the video earned thousands of pounds in a few hours, but “wasn’t his highest earning video by any means.”

Defending his OnlyFans content more broadly, Rozentals said, “I’ve gotten a lot of heat about OnlyFans, but I don’t regret it. It’s allowed me to put food on the table and enjoy training.” He stressed that the clip involved nothing illegal and that the controversy was largely about perception rather than the content itself.

He is not the first athlete to resort to creating content on OnlyFans. A number of prominent athletes have used to platform to subsidise their income in recent times, including Timo Barthel, Robbie Manson, Matthew Mitcham, Jack Laugher and Noah Williams.