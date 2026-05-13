Caitlyn Jenner reportedly hit with another lawsuit after $JENNER meme coin collapse

Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly been served with a new class action lawsuit over her $JENNER meme coin, with investors alleging they lost money after the cryptocurrency sharply declined in value.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit claims Jenner and her late manager, Sophia Hutchins, promoted the celebrity-backed cryptocurrency as a serious long-term project while encouraging followers to buy in through several social media campaigns.

Caitlyn Jenner faces allegations of hype-driven promotion

Plaintiffs allege Jenner posted promotional messages saying she was “solely focused” on the coin, while also encouraging hype with phrases including: “We’re sending this coin to the moon!!!”

The lawsuit also claims Jenner used Donald Trump-supporting and MAGA-themed messaging to attract buyers.

Launched in 2024 on the Solana blockchain, the $JENNER token reportedly lost much of its value after Jenner promoted a separate cryptocurrency project on Ethereum.

The lawsuit also references crypto promoter Sahil Arora, who allegedly helped launch the token. Arora was later accused by critics of withdrawing funds from the project, contributing to the token’s decline.

One investor claims he lost more than $40,000 (£29,604) following the collapse of the $JENNER meme coin

Investors claim the token’s value collapsed after the hype faded and that insiders allegedly profited from trading fees and token sales.

One investor, Lee Greenfield, claims he personally lost more than $40,000 (£29,604), with he and other $JENNER supporters now seeking damages.

The new class action lawsuit follows similar claims against Jenner, which were dismissed by the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr., late last month.

Previous claims against Jenner’s campaign efforts were dismissed, with investor success deemed “speculative”

Drawing attention to Jenner’s social media marketing efforts, including promises to use her token’s three per cent transaction tax to institute a buyback programme, the court ruled that investor success was speculative.

In another Jenner news, the 76-year-old is currently seeking $439,095.88 (£331k) from the estate of her late friend and manager Hutchins. Hutchins, who was 29, died on 2 July 2025 after her ATV plunged approximately 350 feet into a ravine in Malibu.

Legal documents filed in September 2025 show Jenner submitted a creditor’s claim alleging Hutchins had built up significant unpaid expenses while working for her.

According to the filing, Hutchins had authorised access to Jenner’s credit and debit cards. The agreement allowed her to use them, but required her to repay any personal spending. Jenner claims a large portion of those costs were never settled.

Attitude has contacted Jenner’s representatives for comment.