Northern Kentucky University honours Murry Foust with Bachelor’s degree after death

Murry Foust, a 22-year-old trans student who was found dead in May 2026, has been awarded a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree by Northern Kentucky University.

Following a month-long search after Foust went missing on 27 April 2026, an independent search party later discovered her body on Saturday (24 May) in Wilder, Kentucky.

In light of Foust’s death, her university awarded her a Bachelor BFA degree with a focus on painting and spatial arts.

Murry Foust was awarded a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree on 3 June 2026

The qualification was awarded during a memorial service held on campus on 3 June, attended by friends, family and university staff.

President Cady Short-Thompson thanked everyone for attending the service, announcing: “I am deeply honoured to join this community to celebrate Murry Foust.”

Short-Thompson described Foust as “a beloved student and NKU graduate who is gone much too soon… We are all heartbroken, crestfallen at this tragic loss of one of our precious students, and I know so many in this room are grieving this evening.”

“Murry was dedicated to sharing art with this world” – University president Cady Short-Thompson honouring Foust’s legacy

Foust was remembered for her deep love of the arts, particularly her fondness for pottery, poetry and painting. Short-Thompson said: “Simply put, Murry was dedicated to sharing art with this world, and we are better for it.”

Foust’s older sister, Lindsey, thanked everyone for showing up and offering their support. “I really thank you from a very deep place in my heart, for being genuine friends, for worrying about us, for loving our family through the hardest days, and to NKU for making the space for all of us to celebrate the life of a very beautiful soul.”

Foust’s family posted a statement on Facebook on 25 May, one day after the 22-year-old Northern Kentucky University student was found.

Foust’s cause of death has not yet been determined

“By now you have likely learned that Alexis ‘Murry’ Foust has been found and is no longer with us,” wrote the family. “While our hearts are broken and this is not the outcome we were hoping for, we can only pray that finding them provides closure and comfort to everyone who is hurting.”

Foust’s cause of death has not yet been determined. The Covington Police Department said there are “currently no indications of foul play”.