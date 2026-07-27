Inside Petrol & Pride 2026: The queerest car park in Britain

Less than 24 hours after the heinous attack at Berlin Pride, Attitude joined Petrol & Pride 2026 attendees and our beloved commercial partners in observing a poignant minute’s silence outside British Motor Museum.

Petrol & Pride is an event dedicated to LGBTQ+ petrolheads, where the only requirement is an absolute obsession with motoring – rather than any particular fuel type. Indeed, many impressive EVs were in attendance, including our Attitude Pride Awards-liveried Peugeot 408, which we packed with merchandise and copies of our print magazine.

It felt right to pause, reflect on the person killed, those injured and everyone affected, and consider how every Pride initiative – however large, local or gloriously niche – remains an act of defiance that is needed in 2026.

Why we waited to tell this story

Given the immediate aftermath of the attack and the shockwaves understandably felt throughout our community over the weekend, it did not feel appropriate to publish about Petrol & Pride while the event itself was taking place. Today, however, we are revisiting the occasion and what it meant to everyone involved.

Petrol & Pride (Image: Olgun Kordal)

There is something inherently queer-coded about obsessive motoring, and this unique event captures that spirit beautifully. Set in the heartland of British motoring, surrounded by the presence and history of Jaguar Land Rover, Aston Martin and the British Motor Museum – in Gaydon, Warwickshire. Yes. You read that correctly – many of us spent several hours being enthusiastically, unapologetically gay about the vehicle line-up and the owners proudly displaying it.

At an event spearheaded by Bentley’s charming Director of Heritage, Wayne Bruce, you would naturally expect to find yourself in the presence of some particularly delicious Bentleys, finished in immaculate and unapologetically bold colours. And that was certainly the case.

Within this particular car park, however, prejudice based on vehicle type, condition or provenance simply does not exist – although judgement most certainly does, in an official capacity. Awards were presented for the ‘butchest’, ‘gayest’ and ‘best glow-up’ vehicles, with predictably hilarious consequences.

Celebrating the ‘Gayest Cars’ in Britain

Where else – other than, perhaps, a small village in La Charente – could you witness a homosexual enthusiastically dismantling the roof of a wine-coloured Citroën Pluriel beneath the beating sunshine, determined to demonstrate its versatility just a stone’s throw from pristine press vehicles supplied by Ferrari and Aston Martin?

Petrol & Pride (Image: Tim Marshall) Petrol & Pride (Image: Olgun Kordal) Petrol & Pride (Image: Tim Marshall)

And what other competition would award ‘Gayest Car’ to a faded-pink Audi A3 convertible dressed as a unicorn, complete with scuffed alloys apparently caused by questionable parallel-parking skills, a possible flat tyre, make-up shoved into the glove compartment and a hair scrunchie wrapped around the gearstick?

In a nod to the legacy of Queer as Folk, a luminescent lime-green Jeep Wrangler, crowned with a Progress Pride flag and loaned by Stellantis, was particularly delicious. According to driver Mason Finney, the car’s appeal proved so magnetic that members of the public repeatedly attempted to let themselves into it, apparently regarding access as a fundamental human right required to satisfy their queer curiosity.

Although perhaps that had rather more to do with its dishy driver, a former Attitude client when Peugeot’s PR man.

A place where everyone belongs

Petrol & Pride felt as much like a safe space for neurodivergence as it did for the wider LGBTQ+ community. There was unapologetic joy in indulging every detail.

I have always said that gay people love narratives and details. It is what makes us so goddamn funny – and so brilliant at storytelling.

It is never simply a 2002 Renault Avantime; it is “the answer to a question nobody asked”, shaped vaguely like an iron. It is not merely seeing a wedge of Roquefort-shaped Citroën XM; it is realising that you desperately need one in your life, without feeling remotely obliged to explain why.

It is camp, it is fabulous, and it is something that unites everyone in attendance.

Whether you are remortgaging your home to pay at the pump, proudly plugging in your E-5008 after a day at Attitude HQ, or tinkering beneath the bonnet of something the straight world might describe as a stain on motoring and design history, we love hard as a community.Sometimes, that love extends to the questionable life choice sitting on our driveway, not just the guy sitting in it.