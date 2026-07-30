Kaos gay bar in Blackpool reopens with sparkling new look and special guests

Kaos, one of Blackpool’s well-known gay bars, has reopened it’s doors after closing for refurbishment in April 2026.

The decade-old venue, located on Queen Street in the heart of Blackpool’s Gay Village, unveiled its new look on 4 July with a pre-launch event.

The gay bar spent 12 weeks transforming the historic space, installing new flooring, toilets, bars and drainage, before finishing the revamp with glitterballs and neon rainbow lights.

Kaos Blackpool reopens it’s doors to the public

Following its pre-opening night, Kaos held a series of successful test runs before preparing to welcome customers back on 11 July.

Marking its first night open to the public, organisers wrote on Facebook: “We’re not quite perfect yet. There’s still a few niggly bits to finish, and we’ve got loads of exciting plans to make KAOS everything we know it can be. But let’s be honest… that takes time.”

“People will always have something to say, whatever we do. So we’re not waiting any longer. The doors are opening tonight.”

Creating a space where people feel “welcome, accepted and safe”

Following the opening, the venue shared responses from the public online, which have been overwhelmingly positive, with one person commenting that they felt “welcome, accepted and safe.”

Under new ownership, the venue has brought in new security and DJs, with late-night sessions already running until 4am.

One moment the venue celebrated was the performance by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Zahirah Zapanta on 25 July, with organisers dubbing the event “an incredible night”.

“A massive THANK YOU to Zahirah for an incredible performance, and to every single person who came through our doors, got involved, danced, drank and made the night what it was.”

When is Kaos open until?

Kaos is open from 12pm to 8pm six days a week, with opening hours extended until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays.