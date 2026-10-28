Hotel Grande Bretagne review: The ultimate luxury stay in Athens

The bestie and me are away for my birthday treat and, much like my venerable self, our destination is a city rich in culture and heritage. So why not marry the location with our accommodation of choice? As we climb the white steps and enter the Hotel Grande Bretagne, history resonates around the tall columns of the vast lobby.

Converted from a mansion into a hotel in 1874, the Hotel Grande Bretagne brought European elegance to Athens, making it one of the few hotels worldwide with over 150 years of uninterrupted service. Its proximity to Greece’s parliament on Syntagma Square means its 259 guest rooms and 61 suites often host heads of state, royalty and celebrities such as Elizabeth Taylor and Lady Gaga. Our visit coincides with that of French President Emmanuel Macron. (Try as we might, we don’t manage to bump into him and Brigitte in the lift.)

Inside Hotel Grande Bretagne

Hotel Grande Bretagne (Image: Provided)

It’s easy to understand why the hotel has such pull. The décor is exquisite. Rooms, while opulent, are tasteful and distinguished, with furnishings made to the most exacting standards. Photography fails to capture the touch and feel of the upholstery and the finesse of each space, from the living area of our Junior Suite to the luxurious marbled bathroom. Each room boasts unique art, while the attention to detail from lamps to vases is perfection. It’s simultaneously decadent yet utterly cosy.

We take lunch on the hotel roof at Michelin Guide GB Roof Garden Restaurant & Bar, with its view of Acropolis Hill. Here, executive chef Asterios Koustoudis leads thekitchen with flair. We start with squid tagliatelle with caviar that dances on my seafood-adoring palate. For the main course, what else but lamb – we’re in Greece after all. The charcoal-grilled lamb saddle with roasted potato, hazelnut romesco cream and baba ghanoush is divine.

After exploring the many bars within walking distance of the hotel, we take a nightcap in the Hotel Grande Bretagne’s elegant Alexander’s Bar. It was voted Best Hotel Bar in the world by Forbes magazine – a decision that was surely partly influenced by the grand 18th-century tapestry of Alexander the Great that dominates the space.

Around the hotel

Hotel Grande Bretagne (Image: Provided)

We are up early the next day to explore the Acropolis up close. It’s a short walk from the hotel and, for the first time in decades, the Parthenon is free from scaffolding, a fact which, as lovers of ancient cultures, was key for us when picking Athens for our holiday.

After a fascinating tour followed by a wander through Plaka, Athens’ most famous historic neighbourhood, whose picturesque buildings hug the north-eastern base of the Acropolis, we return to the Hotel Grande Bretagne to enjoy the sun by the rooftop pool. A rarity in a historic city as densely packed as Athens, a suntrap pool is always part of my essential hotel requirements. Much as I love to indulge in a spot of culture, topping up the tan is also a welcome item to tick off the holiday list. With a gin martini in hand and a view of the Athens’ hills across the water, we do just that.

To book your stay, visit the Marriott website.

This feature appears in Attitude’s November/December 2026 issue.