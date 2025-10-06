French football captain Jonathan Clauss confronts homophobic fans shouting abuse in Nice vs. Paris FC game

Jonathan Clauss, captain of French football club Nice, has spoken out against homophobic abuse during his team’s recent home game against Paris FC.

The match was interrupted multiple times after fans directed offensive chants at the visiting players, including the phrase: “Les Parisiens, c’est des pédés!” which translates to “Parisians are faggots.”

After repeated warnings from the referee and stadium announcements, Clauss approached the supporters to ask them to stop.

“There are things that should not be heard in a football stadium, even in everyday society” – Jonathan Clauss on homophobia from fans

The disruptions affected the game, with Nice conceding a penalty that allowed Paris FC to equalise 1-1.

The right-back spoke out after the match: “There are things that should not be heard in a football stadium, even in everyday society. We’re very happy that the supporters are there every weekend… But these messages? No.”

The club now faces possible sanctions, including fines or temporary closure of sections where the chants originated.

Campaign groups such as Rouge Direct have called for tougher measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“Homophobic insults and behaviour are no longer acceptable” – French sports minister Marie Barsacq

Earlier this year, French sports minister Marie Barsacq addressed anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric in the game, noting a rise in homophobia in French football.

“Football has a massive platform, and the [French Football] Federation is determined to put this issue on the clubs’ and supporters’ agenda,” he said.

“Homophobic insults and behaviour are no longer acceptable. Society has evolved, and the language in football must change with it. There’s a full range of sanctions available, and they must be applied.”