Jon Stewart highlights gaping flaws in Republican support for drag show ban

The American broadcaster, Jon Stewart, has perfectly highlighted the flaws in a Republican lawmakers (lack of) logic when it comes to banning children from drag shows.

In a recent episode of The Problem with Jon Stewart, the comedian, 60, sat down with Oklahoma State Senator Nathan Dahm.

After discussing the second amendment (the right to bear arms) and Dahnm’s idea that “more guns makes us more safe” Stewart tackles other issues such as voting rights before addressing banning drag queen shows for children.

Last week, Tennessee became the first US state to ban public drag shows. It will take effect from 1 July. It follows months of Republicans targeting Drag Queen Story Hour sessions where drag queens read to children on the belief they expose children to sexual themes.

The law effectively prohibits drag queens from performing in front of children.

Dahm, who supports such bans, is quizzed on whether that limits free speech.

“They can continue to exericse their free speech just not in front of a child, Dahm attempts to justify. He then adds that “the government does have a responsibility to protect children.”

Not letting it go, Stewart then asked Dahm what the leading cause of death is for children in the US. Surprising no one, it’s not drag shows.

“Correct yes,” Dahm responded before countering that Stewart probably thinks its firearms.

Taking none of it, Stewart then laid it all out.

“I’m not going to say it like it’s an opinion. That’s what it is. It’s firearms. More than cancer, more than car accidents. And what you’re telling me is you don’t mind infringing free speech to protect children from this amorphous thing that you think of. But when it comes to children that have died you don’t give a flying f*** to stop that because that shall not be infringed. That is hypocrisy at its highest order.”

It’s a superb and articulate takedown of every illogical argument used by Republicans and the far-right to justify their anti-LGBTQ views.

The clip, which has gone viral on social media, has earned Stewart many a plaudit and congratulations.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 winner Trixie Mattel summed up the response best (we think) simply writing: “Work bitch.”

The US monitoring service, the Gun Violence Archive, reports that have been 102 mass shootings in 2023. A mass shooting is generally defined as being where four or more people are killed or injured.

There are around 400 million guns in the US according to the Small Arms Survey.

The Problem with Jon Stewart is available on Apple TV+.