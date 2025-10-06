JoJo Siwa fan says she nearly had a ‘panic attack’ after being kicked out of Infinity Heart Tour concert

A JoJo Siwa fan has spoken out after being removed from the singer’s concert on last Wednesday (1 October), just 45 minutes into the show, for bringing a hoodie that mocked the singer’s hairline.

While performing in Glasgow, Scotland, as part of her UK Infinity Heart Tour, Siwa paused the show after noticing a fan in the audience holding a hoodie featuring a meme of her face photoshopped onto an egg.

Addressing the crowd, she said: “You’re not going to come to my concert and bring a hoodie making fun of me. No way! No way, man!”

The fan, identified as Anjali on TikTok, insisted that she and her friend brought the hoodie solely to make the ‘Karma’ singer laugh.

“I was genuinely really looking forward to seeing her” – Anjali on being kicked out of JoJo Siwa Glasgow concert

#jojosiwakickedout #banned #sorry @friendly_musician hi! I'm one of the people that was kicked out at jojos concert on Wednesday in Glasgow jojo siwa getting kicked out in Glasgow apology and explanation me and my best friend were really looking forward to seeing JoJo originally as a joke but then she started really growing on us and i was genuinely really looking forward to seeing her since she seems pretty cool!! we didn't have any merch so we decided to just print off the first picture we saw and stick it on our clothes, we didn't look at the back story behind it or know it would be a trigger for her, else we absolutely would not have done that. none of it was with malicious intent. we didn't throw it at her we passed it to her like she asked. this apology is completely genuine, if it doesn't seem like it is I'm autistic and I usually seem really bored or laughing when trying to do something important. #jojosiwa #apology @JoJo Siwa @Jessalynn Siwa @Chris Hughes @Jayden Siwa ♬ original sound – anjali<3

Anjali captioned a recent TikTok video: “Me and my best friend were really looking forward to seeing JoJo originally as a joke, but then she started really growing on us, and I was genuinely really looking forward to seeing her since she seems pretty cool!!”

Siwa has previously expressed that her hairline is one of her biggest insecurities. Earlier this year, her boyfriend, former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Chris Hughes, brought her to tears after complimenting her hairline.

“I’m drying my hair right now, and he goes, ‘You have a really good hairline.’ That’s the number one thing I was bullied for as a child,” Siwa said.

“I called my mum about to have a panic attack” – Anjali on Siwa kicking her out of the Glasgow concert

The removed fan continued: “We didn’t look at the backstory behind it or know it would be a trigger for her, or else we absolutely would not have done that.”

In her TikTok video, Anjali added that after she was kicked out, people posted clips online claiming she and her friend had thrown the hoodie at Siwa, which she denies.

The altercation left her shaken. “I called my mum about to have a panic attack because I’ve never been kicked out of a concert before,” she said.

She added that at other concerts she’s attended, performers usually find branded meme clothing funny.

“The staff weren’t even looking at us” – Anjali on being kicked out of Siwa’s concert

“We went out of the concert, and the staff weren’t even looking at us. We were trying to talk to them, and they were ignoring us… it wasn’t very fun.”

Siwa’s next stop on her tour is the O2 Institute in Birmingham, marking her final UK performance before she continues across Europe.