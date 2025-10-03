JoJo Siwa has fan removed from her Glasgow concert after spotting them mocking her

JoJo Siwa had a fan removed from her Glasgow concert on Wednesday night (1 October) after spotting them wearing a hoodie that mocked her.

The singer, on her UK Infinity Heart Tour, paused the show when she noticed the fan in the audience. The hoodie featured JoJo’s face printed on a T-shirt in the shape of an egg.

Addressing the crowd, she said: “You’re not going to come to my concert and bring a hoodie making fun of me. No way! No way, man!

“Not in my house, baby. We got no room for that” – JoJo Siwa told one fan in attendance

“Thank you for coming, appreciate it! But we only got room for infinity hearts in here, right?”

“Not in my house, baby. We got no room for that. We got no room for that!”

JoJo previously revealed that she developed a bald spot as a child while filming Dance Moms, which she described as a “really bad stress rash”.

The musician explained she would pick at the rash until every follicle in that area was damaged, stopping the hair from ever growing back. For years, fans assumed her signature tight ponytails were to blame, but JoJo has clarified it was the stress rash – not her styling – that caused it.

She’s even spoken about the long emotional toll, how the patch became fodder for online jokes, adding in a TikTok clip that it’s finally starting to grow back after eight years.

Where is Siwa’s reality show with Chris Hughes airing?

Not only is JoJo busy on the road, she recently teased fans about her new reality show with boyfriend Chris Hughes, believed to be airing on ITV2.

The couple met in April 2025 during their time on Celebrity Big Brother UK. Their connection deepened quickly, and by June, Siwa confirmed their relationship, describing it as “not platonic anymore”.

Speaking to The Sun, the 22-year-old said she was excited to work with Hughes, calling him her “soulmate”.

“I just like to have fun. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, do you really want to do this? Will you be sad on it?’ I’m like, ‘No, no, no. It’s all just fun. It’s light. We will have a good time, and just get to share a little more of life with the world,’” she said.