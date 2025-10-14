Mum of JoJo Siwa fan removed from concert says daughter has faced death threats since viral TikTok

The mother of a JoJo Siwa fan removed from her concert has spoken out against the backlash her daughter has received online.

While performing in Glasgow, Scotland, as part of her UK Infinity Heart Tour, Siwa paused the show after noticing a fan in the audience holding a hoodie featuring a meme of her face photoshopped onto an egg.

The fan, identified as Anjali Kalsi on TikTok, insisted that she and her friend brought the hoodie solely to make the ‘Karma’ singer laugh in a social media video, filmed by her mother.

“Instead of JoJo acknowledging her video, she is adding fuel to the fire” – Anjali Kalsi’s mother Lizzie speaking out amidst a wave of hate

we didn't have any merch so we decided to just print off the first picture we saw and stick it on our clothes, we didn't look at the back story behind it or know it would be a trigger for her, else we absolutely would not have done that. none of it was with malicious intent. we didn't throw it at her we passed it to her like she asked. this apology is completely genuine, if it doesn't seem like it is I'm autistic and I usually seem really bored or laughing when trying to do something important.

Originally, the girl apologised to Siwa, saying it was not her intention to cause any disruption: “We didn’t look at the backstory behind it or know it would be a trigger for her, or else we absolutely would not have done that.”

The concert attendee said the removal nearly gave her a panic attack, recalling that she had to call her mother after being ignored by venue staff.

Since Kalsi has received an immense amount of hate and support online, one user commented: “Please kill yourself,” while another troll said: “I would have unalived myself long ago if I came out of the womb looking like you.”

The girl’s mother, Lizzie, has now spoken out against the comments her daughter has received online.

“Anjali wasn’t aware of JoJo’s insecurities” – Lizzie on her daughter being kicked out of the JoJo Siwa concert

She said to The Scottish Sun: “Anjali is a 17-year-old autistic girl. Instead of JoJo acknowledging her video, she is adding fuel to the fire.

“Anjali wasn’t aware of JoJo’s insecurities; not everyone knew about the meme.”

She added: “That’s what people don’t understand. She is the least mean person ever, she’s always singled out for being the kindest, most supportive girl.”

Kalsi claimed that she sent the apology video to JoJo personally but claims the star has ignored it while sharing other “hate” videos of Anjali that include nasty comments.

“She’s choosing not to accept my apology” – Kalsi on Siwa not acknowledging her apology video

She said: “The videos pop up on my TikTok, and it’s just horrible. She’s choosing not to accept my apology, and I’m still getting a lot of abuse.”

On the other hand, the 17-year-old has received waves of support. One user wrote: “JoJo was completely wrong for what she did. It was a joke. They weren’t out to get her.”

Another commented: “I’m sorry people are really mad you showed up with a pic of JoJo Siwa as an egg… an egg.”