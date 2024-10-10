Attitude Awards: Jimbo jokes about anal, Madonna and losing her virginity as she wins Drag Award

Drag Race star Jimbo has won The Drag Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

The hilarious queen was presented with her award by Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe and his dance partner, Gladiators star Fire (Montell Douglas).

Upon receiving her award, Jimbo said: “Oh my God, what an incredible evening. I am so honoured to finally receive my ‘anal award’, and I only had to go to Gran Canaria to do it.”

The 41-year-old added: “No, I’m so grateful to be here tonight among all these iconic people. We have, of course, Elton John and Vanessa Williams and… Madonna, without all the filters.”

She continued: “I am so happy to be here. It is so incredible. I am just absolutely honoured to be with my community. Growing up in a little town in Ontario and then moving to a little island off the west coast of Canada, I didn’t really become myself until I found my people, until I found my community, until I became one with myself and put my art out [into] the world, and it has been such a dream to be received with so much love, excitement and support.

“It is my wish and dream that this happens for every single one of you out there who has ever felt not seen or too much or not enough. I hope you know that you are perfect, you are beautiful, you are incredible, you are magical, and your uniqueness is your strength.”

See Jimbo’s full speech below.

Jimbo joined fellow drag queen Tia Kofi, who earlier in the evening was handed the Breakthrough Award. Other winners during the annual event include Vanessa Williams, who received the Icon Award, and Elton John, who became the second ever recipient of the Legacy Award.

In her interview to support her win in the latest issues of Attitude – out now – the Canadian queen, who first werked her way into people’s hearts after appearing on Canada’s Drag Race, expressed how delighted she was to receive the award.

“It’s a dream come true to know the art and the love I put out into the world is as important to you as it is to me,” she said.

She continued: “I love people, I love our community, I love art, and I believe laughter really is the best medicine. My mom taught me to be the light I want to see in the world, and I feel even more responsibility to be great, to share joy and spread love and create art.”

Jimbo (Image:Helene Cyr)

The star, who is currently on tour with her show JIMBO’s Drag Circus, also praised the opportunities that a show like RuPaul’s Drag Race has provided so many people.

“[It] has given me and other artists around the globe the chance to use our artistic expression to change our world. To open minds, to expand horizons, to push boundaries, to exceed limitations and to step into our true potential,” she gushed.

Read more about Jimbo’s incredible win in the Attitude Awards issue, out now, featuring cover stars Elton John, Lulu, The Blessed Madonna, Mawaan Rizwan and Eurovision winner Nemo. Or check out the Attitude app.