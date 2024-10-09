Jimbo on conquering the drag world: ‘I believe laughter really is the best medicine’

Trixie Mattel, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen — the number of Drag Race alumni who have truly superseded the show to the point that they rival its namesake for cultural clout is small. But after unforgettable turns on Canada’s Drag Race and UK vs the World, not to mention his victory on All Stars last year, Jimbo has more than earned his place next to the supreme queens of the art form. And that is why he is the recipient of The Drag Award at this year’s Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

“It’s a dream come true to know the art and the love I put out in the world is as important to you as it is to me,” the star says of his win. “I love people, I love our community, I love art, and I believe laughter really is the best medicine. My mom taught me to be the light I want to see in the world, and I feel even more responsibility to be great, to share joy and spread love and create art.”

The 41-year-old continues, “RuPaul’s Drag Race has given me and other artists around the globe the chance to use our artistic expression to change our world. To open minds, to expand horizons, to push boundaries, to exceed limitations and to step into our true potential. All of this, so that others, wherever they may be, know they are not alone, and our differences and those things that make us ‘other’ make us stronger.”

This year, Jimbo has pursued his ambitions with a solo tour. “My partner Brady and I are touring the world with my very own ‘circus’, JIMBO’s Drag Circus!” Jimbo enthuses. “I get to see the world, meet my fans and share my artist vision with my global community! PINCH ME!”

