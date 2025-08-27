In The Style founder Adam Frisby reveals the homophobic abuse he’s faced since surrogacy announcement

In The Style founder Adam Frisby has revealed the homophobic abuse he and his fiancé Jamie Corbett have faced since announcing they are expecting their first child together.

The former fashion boss, 38, and Corbett, 37, are set to welcome a baby via surrogate, who is now 19 weeks pregnant. Since sharing the news, Frisby has spoken about the shocking online backlash, with some even calling them “child abusers and sex traffickers” for wanting a baby.

Speaking on the We Need To Talk podcast with Paul C Brunson, he said: “We’ve had horrendous comments under online articles about our baby. There has been over 2,500 calling us child abusers, sex traffickers, saying we’re stealing babies from mums… it was awful to read it. It’s scary.”

“We’re bringing a child into the world that’s going to have so much love” – Adam Frisby on his surrogacy journey

Despite the abuse, Frisby said he is excited about fatherhood, adding: “We’re bringing a child into the world that’s going to have so much love… my biggest fear in life is not being a good dad. I think I have that fear as I didn’t have that as a child.”

Frisby also spoke about why he and Corbett wanted to become fathers. He said: “I always knew I wanted kids and I feel like that is one of the reasons why, I’ve got so much love to give and I want to do everything that perhaps my parents didn’t do.”

The couple do not know who the biological father will be, but Frisby said it doesn’t matter and that they’re looking forward to the “surprise”.

He told Brunson: “We don’t know [if it’s Adam or Jamie’s sperm]. We have no idea what gender they are or who they are biologically connected to. It’s special because it will be a surprise and it really doesn’t matter to me and Jamie – we are the dads and I love the bones of Jamie.

“We are going to be dads, which just feels incredible” – Frisby

“We’ve been talking about it for the last eight or nine years and for the past five we have been trying to make it happen. And now we are going to be dads, which just feels incredible. For me it almost gives me the chance to be the person I needed when I was young.”

The couple previously matched with a surrogate in 2022, but she miscarried and withdrew.

He reflected: “It was obviously a lot for her to go through, and then we were kind of back to the start of the process, which was gutting for us after three years.”

On the choice to pursue surrogacy in the U.S., Frisby explained: “In the U.S. you are the registered parents of the child from day one. In the UK you have to go through an adoption process once the baby is born.

Family life and launching new fashion venture

“And now it’s happening – I feel like I can finally give the love and support to a child that I perhaps didn’t get growing up. I’ve just got so much excitement and love to give.”

Frisby launched Manchester-based In The Style in 2013 with just £1,000 and no formal business qualifications. The brand grew rapidly through collaborations with celebrities like Stacey Solomon and Binky Felstead, eventually reaching a valuation of over £100 million.

He stepped down from his role as CEO in late 2023 and left the company entirely in October 2024. Now, he is focused on his family life with Corbett and their upcoming arrival via surrogacy. Frisby continues to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and is preparing to launch a new fashion venture, the name of which has not yet been announced.