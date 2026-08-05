François Arnaud says ‘there’s definitely more of Scott and Kip’ in Heated Rivalry season 2

François Arnaud has said there is “definitely more” of his and his Heated Rivalry co-star Robbie G.K.’s characters, Scott and Kip, in season 2.

Speaking to WWD, the Canadian actor said: “I can tell you that there’s more of Scott, but I can’t tell you in what capacity. There are various things at play.”

Playing coy, he kept his cards close to his chest, adding: “There’s definitely more of Scott and Kip.”

When does Heated Rivalry start filming?

With production scheduled to begin in August 2026, both Arnaud and G.K. are expected to reprise their roles alongside leading actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie.

The leads have recently been spotted in Toronto as filming is set to begin, though the Heated Rivalry team have since asked for privacy.

A notice addressed by “Your Heated Rivalry Family” was released to social media yesterday (4 August).

“Please give our cast and crew the space they need” – Heated Rivalry production asking for privacy whilst filming

It reads: “To our incredible fans and everyone who’s been sharing in the excitement for the show. Your support, enthusiasm, and kindness have meant the world to us. As we gear up for more Heated Rivalry, please help us make it the best it can be.

“If you happen to come across one of our filming locations, please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best. We promise it’ll be worth the wait.”

In the hit gay hockey series, Arnaud plays Scott, the closeted captain of the New York Admiral, with G.K. as his love interest Kip, a smoothie barista.

Scott and Kip in Heated Rivalry becomes a fan-favourite

Their on-screen relationship has become a fan-favourite part of season 1, with several athletes and people in sport praising the pair’s storyline.

Luke Prokop, the National Hockey League’s first publicly gay player, told Attitude he really resonated with their storyline in episode 3 of Heated Rivalry, particularly the experience of hiding his sexuality from teammates.

“When I was playing hockey before I came out, I did have a boyfriend, and trying to meet up and hang out with him and having a different name for him in my phone – it was a girl’s name, and all those sort of things that they did in their episode, I could really resonate with.”

What is Heated Rivalry season 2 about?

The series has been adapted from author Rachel Reid’s Game Changers romance novel series, with Heated Rivalry season 2 inspired by The Long Game and Role Model.

Following Shane and Ilya, the season picks up roughly 10 years into their relationship, around three years after they were last seen in season one.

Role Model focuses on Troy Barrett and Harris Drover, a social media manager for the ice hockey team the Ottawa Centaurs, led Ilya. The Heated Rivalry season 2 storyline is expected to feature Harris’s romance with bully-turned-lover Troy.