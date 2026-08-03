Superdrug becomes first UK high street retailer to offer DoxyPEP

Superdrug has become the first UK high street retailer to offer DoxyPEP (doxycycline post-exposure prophylaxis) through Superdrug Online Doctor.

The preventative antibiotic, first introduced in the UK in 2025, is used to help prevent certain bacterial STIs, including chlamydia and syphilis and, in some cases, gonorrhoea.

Dr Babak Ashrafi, GP at Superdrug Online Doctor, said in a news release: “We’ve seen awareness of HIV PrEP grow significantly over recent years, but many people still haven’t heard of DoxyPEP. The evidence behind the treatment is one of the reasons it has attracted so much interest within sexual health.”

What does DoxyPEP do?

He continued: “Prevention has always been one of the most effective tools we have in sexual health. DoxyPEP offers eligible patients another evidence-based option that can help reduce the risk of certain bacterial STIs before they occur.”

Not to be confused with PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), DoxyPEP is taken after sex, unlike its HIV-preventative sibling, which is taken before sex.

“Timing is important. While DoxyPEP can be taken up to three days after sex, taking it as soon as possible within that window is generally recommended,” said Ashrafi.

How affective is DoxyPEP?

Research has shown that DoxyPEP can reduce the risk of chlamydia and syphilis by around 70 per cent in men who have sex with men, with studies also reporting an average monthly decrease of 6.7 per cent in reported cases.

Ashrafi stressed: “DoxyPEP isn’t intended for the general population. It’s designed for groups who are known to be at increased risk of bacterial STIs, which is why every patient completes a clinical assessment before treatment is prescribed.”

He advises regular STI testing, as DoxyPEP does not protect against all STIs and should be used alongside other safer-sex measures, such as using condoms.

How to get DoxyPEP from Superdrug?

To access DoxyPEP through Superdrug Online Doctor, patients must complete an online consultation, which is reviewed by a clinician before treatment is prescribed.

Pricing:

Two tablets – £10.99

Four tablets – £14.99

20 tablets – £19.99

DoxyPEP is also available in the UK from NHS sexual health clinics.