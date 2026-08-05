Covent Garden stabbing: Woman arrested after four people injured in central London

A woman has been arrested after four people were stabbed in Covent Garden, police have said.

Officers and paramedics were called to Endell Street, in central London, before 12.30pm today (5 August) following reports of a stabbing.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed a woman had been arrested following the incident. Four males suffered stab wounds and were assessed by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

“Four men – aged 34, 39, 42, and 52 – were found with stab wounds and assessed at the scene by paramedics” – Metropolitan Police in a statement

A statement read: “At around 12:27hrs on Wednesday, police were called to reports of stabbing on Endell Street, Covent Garden.

“Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

“Four men – aged 34, 39, 42, and 52 – were found with stab wounds and assessed at the scene by paramedics.

“They have since been taken to hospital and we await an update on their injuries.

“A 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault.

“She was taken to custody where she remains.

“Police remain in the area, with a scene in place on Endell Street and the surrounding areas in Covent Garden.”

How did emergency services respond to the Covent Garden stabbing?

The London Ambulance Service sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene. London’s Air Ambulance was also dispatched, landing nearby in Trafalgar Square to support the response.

All four patients were taken by road to a major trauma centre.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12:29pm today (5 August) to reports of a stabbing on Endell Street, WC2H.

“We treated four patients at the scene and took them all to a major trauma centre as a priority by road” – London Ambulance Service spokesperson

“We sent an ambulance crew, paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated four patients at the scene and took them all to a major trauma centre as a priority by road.”

A police cordon remained in place on Endell Street this afternoon as officers continued their investigation. Images from the scene showed a large emergency services presence, including police vehicles and ambulances, while forensic enquiries got under way.

The investigation remains ongoing.