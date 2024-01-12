Nearly $250,000 raised after death of ‘beloved’ bagel shop owner

In a heartwarming display of love and community, nearly $250,000 has been raised to support the husband of a gay bagel shop owner who was shot dead last week.

Jacob Carter was shot while visiting New Orleans with his partner, Daniel Blagovich, on Friday (5 January). The shooting took place at around 1:30am in the Marigny neighborhood, as per The Tacoma News Tribune.

Carter and Blagovich co-owned and ran the Howdy Bagel shop in Tacoma, Washington. The business has been closed while Blagovich and the staff grieve.

In an Instagram post on the shop’s account, Carter was described as “beloved” and someone who “exuded kindness, warmth, and genuine care to everyone he met.” It added: “This loss is immeasurable for our community.”

It also said: “Jake was one of the brightest spots in the lives of everyone he loved.” The post also encouraged people to support each other as a way of honouring Carter. “Showing up with care for one another as we grieve is a way we can honor the love that Jacob put into this world. In this difficult time, we ask that you do not reach out to Daniel or the family but find comfort with one another.” It also directed people to a crisis hotline for support.

It also encouraged people to donate money to cover the costs of running Howdy Bagel. As of midday on Friday (12 January) the GoFundMe had raised $245,182 from an initial target of $50,000. “This fundraiser will go to cover the cost of shop rent and other operating expenses, as well as employee wages.”

As of Thursday (11 January), police in New Orleans have no suspects. They told USA Today: “No suspects have been identified as of this writing.”