Heartstopper’s Bradley Riches speaks out against Trump’s claims that paracetamol causes autism

Neurodivergent actor Bradley Riches has spoken out after Donald Trump claimed that taking paracetamol during pregnancy is linked to autism.

The US president announced yesterday (22 September) that doctors across the country should prepare to be advised against prescribing Tylenol to pregnant women.

Speaking at the White House alongside Health Secretary Robert Kennedy, during his second term in office, Trump said the medication “is no good” and urged pregnant women to “fight like hell” to only take it in cases of extreme fever.

“So taking Tylenol is not good” – Donald Trump claiming that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism

At the lectern, he added: “The FDA will be notifying physicians at the use of… well, let’s see how we say that.”

Prompted by Kennedy, he continued: “Acetaminophen – which is basically commonly known as Tylenol – during pregnancy can be associated with a very increased risk of autism. So taking Tylenol is not good. I’ll say it: it’s not good.”

The remarks have sparked backlash from both medical experts and the neurodivergent community.

“Pregnant people should stick with NHS advice, not fear mongering” – Bradley Riches on Donald Trump’s ‘fear’ inducing claims

One of the voices who spoke out was Heartstopper actor Riches, who revealed during his time on this year’s Celebrity Big Brother that he is autistic.

Diagnosed at the age of nine, the 23-year-old addressed Trump’s comments in a statement shared on Instagram.

He wrote: “Today the Trump administration claimed paracetamol use in pregnancy is linked to autism. Let’s be clear: that’s simply not true. The evidence is weak, poorly done, and high-quality research shows no link at all. Pregnant people should stick with NHS advice, not fear mongering.

“Autistic people deserve better than to be used as political scare stories” – Riches on government pushing out misinformation

“Autism isn’t caused by painkillers, vaccines, or any of the myths that keep getting recycled. The rise in diagnoses is because we’re finally recognising autistic people, not because something is ‘wrong.’”

Riches, who stars in Emmerdale as the soap’s first ever neurodivergent character, went on to highlight the wider political discourse. “Here’s the real issue” he said.

“Every time a government pushes out misinformation, it doesn’t just distract from progress – it fuels stigma. Autistic people deserve better than to be used as political scare stories.”

Trump on Monday called the rise in reported autism cases a “horrible crisis”, and an issue that he has “very strong feelings about”.

“I want leaders to stop chasing myths” – Riches calling for change

Calling for change, the Autistica charity ambassador added: “I want leaders to stop chasing myths and start chasing justice, support, and opportunity for autistic people. We deserve a world that lifts autistic voices, not one that blames them.

“We slay misinformation with truth. We slay stigma with pride. And we will always slay outdated myths with evidence, compassion, and hope.”

Medical experts have also strongly pushed back on the president’s claims, with some calling his comments dangerous.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency confirm taking paracetamol during pregnancy remains safe

Dr Alison Cave, Chief Safety Officer at the MHRA, said in a statement: “Patient safety is our top priority. There is no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children.”

She reiterated the drug is safe to use while pregnant, urging new mothers to follow the NHS guidelines: “Paracetamol remains the recommended pain relief option for pregnant women when used as directed. Pregnant women should continue to follow existing NHS guidance and speak to their healthcare professional if they have questions about any medication during pregnancy.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt urged people to “tone down the judgment” ahead of the announcement.