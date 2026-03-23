Same-sex marriage and adoption upheld in Greece in majority ruling

Greece has upheld same-sex marriage and equal adoption rights for LGBTQ+ people, in a landmark ruling.

Last week (20 March), the Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court, ruled by an overwhelming majority that legislation allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt children does not violate the country’s constitution.

The court dismissed petitions from two associations and one non-profit organisation challenging the law’s implementation regarding marriage and birth registry updates.

Same-sex marriage became legal in Greece in 2024

The judgment provides the final legal confirmation of reforms passed by the Hellenic Parliament in 2024, granting same-sex couples the right to marry and adopt children.

Regarding same-sex marriage, the council stated: “The rules and traditions of the Orthodox Christian Church regarding the solemnisation of marriage and the formation of a family are not affected, as compliance with them continues to rest on the free will of faithful Orthodox Christian citizens.”

Judges concluded that extending civil marriage rights to same-sex couples does not undermine the traditional family structure or the rights of opposite-sex couples.

“Does not violate the constitutional protection of childhood” – Greece Council of State reinforcing same-sex adoption

Greece has become the first Orthodox Christian-majority nation to legalise same-sex marriage, under the landmark legislation Law 5089/2024.

The ruling also addressed concerns surrounding adoption, with the Council of State stating that the right of same-sex couples to adopt “does not violate the constitutional protection of childhood and the paramount/best interests of the child.”

Though same-sex marriage and adoption are both now legally protected, Greek law does not permit surrogacy for male same-sex couples. Only heterosexual couples and single women are legally allowed to use it.