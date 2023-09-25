Rishi Sunak expected to shelve plans for so-called ‘conversion therapy’ ban 

Rishi Sunak is expected to halt plans to ban so-called ‘conversion therapy’, five years after it was promised as a Conservative Party pledge.

According to The Sunday Times, the government will look to announce that the legislation will no longer be brought forward.

This is believed to be due to ministers’ perception that a ban “has proven problematic or ineffective in other countries.”

It was also reported that officials are said to be working on an “alternative solution” which would instead “highlight existing laws that the government believes already criminalise several aspects” of so-called ‘conversion therapy’.

‘Conversion therapy’ is a debunked and outdated practice that seeks to change a person’s sexuality and/or gender identity.

The World Health Organization and many health experts and organisations globally have long condemned the practice.

It is thought House of Commons leader Penny Mourdant drafted a new version of the legislation back in the spring, but it is yet to be published.

But there are concerns the legislation may soon be completely dropped.

A government spokesman told Attitude: “No one in this country should be harmed or harassed for who they are and attempts at so-called ‘conversion therapy’ are abhorrent.

“That is why we are carefully considering this very complex issue.”

Earlier this month, protestors marked nearly 2,000 days since a ‘conversion therapy’ ban was first promised by delivering 2,000 postcards to the Prime Minister.

Then Prime Minister, Theresa May, first made the pledge back in 2018, but it has faced numerous delays and setbacks in the past five years.

The protest, led by Stonewall, involved members of the public as well as LGBTQ+ politicians such as Layla Moran and Dame Angela Eagle.

“Today, the UK Government were asked when they plan to bring forward the Bill to #BanConversionTherapy.

“They responded with silence. 5 years later. And there’s still no plan. There is no action. Rishi is letting time run out,” they wrote on Twitter at the time.