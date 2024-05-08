Matthew Shepard’s mother gets ‘unexpected honour’ of Presidential Medal of Freedom

The mother of Matthew Shepard has expressed her gratitude at the “unexpected honor” of being recognised for her campaigning in the years since her son’s death.

Matthew Shepard’s murder in 1998 sent shock waves around the world. He was found dead and tied to a fence in Laramie, Wyoming after being beaten and tortured.

On Friday 3 May, Judy Shepard, Matthew’s mother, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The honour is the highest civilian award in the United States. In an opening address at the event at the White House, President Biden mentioned Judy’s work. “The brutal murder of your son galvanized the movement into a law in his name [to] protect LGBTQ Americans. Your relentless advocacy is a reminder that we must give hate no safe harbor and that we can turn into purpose that pain.”

The note that accompanied Judy’s medal said: “Judy Shepard took a mother’s most profound pain and turned her son’s memory into a movement. Matthew Shepard’s brutal death 25 years ago shocked the conscience of our nation and galvanized millions of Americans to stand against anti-LGBTQI+ hate.

“Together with her husband, Dennis, their courageous advocacy has since driven tremendous progress in our laws and culture, giving young people and their families strength and hope for the future. The Shepard family’s compassion reflects the best of America, where everyone is equally deserving of dignity and respect.”

In a statement, Judy said the medal was an “unexpected honor” and was “very humbling for me, Dennis, and our family.” She continued: “What makes us proud is knowing our President and our nation share our lifelong commitment to making this world a safer, more loving, more respectful and more peaceful place for all. I am grateful to everyone for the love and support through the years. It has allowed our work to continue.

“If I had the power to change one thing, I can only dream of the example that Matt’s life and purpose would have shown, had he lived. This honor reminds the world that his life, and every life, is precious.”

Marking the 20-year anniversary of Matthew’s death in 2018 Judy and Dennis attended the Attitude Awards where they accepted the Attitude Inspiration Award.