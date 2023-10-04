Suella Braverman says trans women ‘have no place’ on female NHS wards as she backs ban 

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has declared that trans women “have no place” on female wards in the NHS.

Responding to Health Secretary Steve Barclay’s plans to ban trans women from receiving treatment on female wards, she agreed with his proposals.

”Trans women have no place in women’s wards or, indeed, any safe space relating to biological women,” Braverman said in a Sky News interview.

“The health secretary’s absolutely right to clarify and make it clear that biological men should not have treatment in the same wards and in the same safe spaces as biological women.

“Trans women have no place in women’s wards or, indeed, any safe space relating to biological women” – Suella Braverman

She went on to claim that the move was about “protecting women’s dignity, safety and privacy.”

“That’s why I’m incredibly supportive and welcome the announcement,” Braverman went on to add.

Addressing Tory party members in Manchester, Mr Barclay said yesterday (3 October): “We need a common-sense approach to sex and equality issues in the NHS – that is why today I am announcing proposals for clearer rights for patients.

“And I can today confirm that sex-specific language has now been fully restored to online health advice pages about cervical and ovarian cancer and the menopause.

“It is vital that women’s voices are heard in the NHS and the privacy, dignity and safety of all patients are protected.”

LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall criticised the announcement, labelling it a “cynical attempt to look busy” instead of actually improving women’s healthcare.

A spokesperson from the charity issued response yesterday (3 October) to remind the Government that women “regularly report dissatisfaction with healthcare they receive in England.”

This includes issues such as not having symptoms taken seriously to underfunding on female-specific health issues.

They continued: “This is a cynical attempt by the Secretary of State to ‘look busy’ instead of getting on with the graft of implementing the Women’s Health Strategy.

“Besides being unworkable, all it will achieve is to restrict access to healthcare for trans women, by making it humiliating and dangerous.”