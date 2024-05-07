From Kylie to Hari Nef: LGBTQ celebs and allies at the Met Gala, in pictures

Throw away your jogging bottoms: last night saw the return of the Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The theme of this year’s soiree, hosted by Vogue’s Anna Wintour to benefit the museum’s Costume Institute, was Garden of Time.

We’ve naturally spent the day gawping at the event’s best-dressed, and here’s how just eight of our favourite LGBTQ/ally attendees interpreted the theme. (Check out Barry Keoghan’s over-the-sleeve watch!)

Kylie Minogue (Image: Getty Images, courtesy of DIESEL)

Kylie Minogue

‘Padam Padam’ singer Kylie wore a custom Diesel look to the event. This tank dress is made of denim devoré rib knit, which has been burned out with Diesel’s signature devoré technique. Rendered in 500,000 crystals, it required 14 days of work to complete.

Dove Cameron. (Image: Getty Images, courtesy of DIESEL)

Dove Cameron

‘Boyfriend’ singer Dove, who attended the gala with partner Damiano David of Måneskin, also wore Diesel: a custom gown, designed by Creative Director Glenn Martens. The gown is composed of 60 meters of tulle and 60 meters of chiffon, and took over 20 hours to cut and over 40 hours to construct.

Lena Waithe (Image: Provided by Etro)

Lena Waithe

Onward star Lena opted for a look by family-managed Italian luxury fashion house Etro. This black leather three piece features floral embroidery, multicolour stitching and crystal embellishment.

Barry Keoghan. (Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Barry Keoghan

Saltburn actor Barry wore an olive velvet tailored jacket, waistcoat, tailored trousers and chalk ruffled silk poplin shirt with neck bow and ruffled cuffs. Plus black leather Oxford boots and a black wool top hat!

Cara Delevingne (Image: Provided by Chanel/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne

Cabaret actor Cara wore Chanel: a custom-made hooded and backless bodice hand-embroidered with over 500 carats of sustainably created diamonds. According to Chanel, the piece has the emissions equivalency of recycling 11.3 tonnes of waste, with every carat of created diamonds produced saving 143 lbs of carbon dioxide.

Hari Nef (Image: Provided by H&M)

Hari Nef

Barbie‘s Hari wore a custom column gown by H&M with both translucent and mother-of-pearl style paillettes and sequins. The look featured a sweeping cream taffeta bow with a modern liquid-organza sheen. Greta Gerwig must have been proud!

Keke Palmer (Image: Provided by Marc Jacobs/xourtesy of Getty Images)

Keke Palmer

Nope star Keke Palmer opted for Marc Jacobs, and a frayed sheer silk tulle sequin pieced gown with antique beaded embroidery, styled with Satin Kiki Boots.

Lil Nas X

Pop wonderkid Nas chose a look by Raul Lopez of Luar. “This garment is embellished with 50,000 Swarovski crystals that when touched evoke a sensory connection to the past,” Lopez told Vogue.