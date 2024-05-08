Hankey’s Toys: Putting artisanal, ethical fun into adult novelties

In the search for the best adult novelties, Hankey’s Toys truly stands out – and not just for its visually appealing products. The family-owned business is taking a decidedly different approach by blending exceptional craftsmanship, innovative design and a commitment to ethical manufacturing practices.

What started as a living room hobby to fill a void for larger, ultra-realistic toys has quickly evolved into the premier destination for discerning customers looking for something special. “Our toys are crafted in small batches, typically made to order,” the company says. “We ensure each piece is fresh off the press.”

Central to its philosophy is a dedication to using only the highest quality materials and upholding stringent standards. “We use only the highest quality platinum silicone that’s 100% skin safe and meets OECD TG 439 requirements,” it says.

“Our master designers turn silicone into art”

Hankey’s pairs this with a creative design approach that allows the talented artisans in its California workshop to treat every order like their own masterpiece. “Our master designers turn silicone into art with their unique and intricate moulds, crafting one-of-a-kind designs,” it says. “These techniques allow us to achieve remarkable detail—far more than you’ll find in most silicone toys.”

Corn (Image: Hankey’s Toys) Oni (Image: Hankey’s Toys) Hentai (Image: Hankey’s Toys) Davy’s Tendrils (Image: Hankey’s Toys) Unicorn (Image: Hankey’s Toys) Dragon (Image: Hankey’s Toys)

This blend of exceptional quality and creativity extends to Hankey’s Toys’ popular ‘Fantasy & Sci-fi’ line. “Although we are known for manufacturing some of the most realistic toys out there, we understand that not everyone’s fantasy involves a human adjacent toy,” the company says.

The selection on offer ranges from the relatively timid ‘Captain Hook‘ – a curved penis dildo – to more adventurous pieces, including a corn-shaped toy and the non-penetrative Scorpion Sex Grinder. “Although in some parts of the world sex toys are still a taboo, we want to remind everyone to have a little fun along the way. Life is never too serious,” the company says.

“Purchasing from an ethical manufacturer is a vote for a world where business is conducted responsibly”

Hankey’s Toys are made by artisans in the company’s California workshop (Image: Provided)

While its artistry alone is worthy of an order, Hankey’s Toys also earns high marks for its customer-centric policies like fulfilling most orders within 2-5 days and responding promptly to all inquiries within 24 hours. “Our customers’ feedback led us to develop five different firmness levels to suit any preference,” it noted, while additional customisation options such as size and colour make each order truly bespoke.

Perhaps most importantly, however, ethical manufacturing is deeply woven into the company’s DNA. “Ethics remain at the top of our priorities,” it state. “Purchasing from an ethical manufacturer is not just a purchase; it’s a vote for a world where business is conducted responsibly.”

In a marketplace filled with mass-produced adult products, Hankey’s Toys is truly innovating through its calibre of craftsmanship, commitment to customisation and creative designs that cater to a spectrum of tastes.

To view the full range and customise your own toy, visit the Hankey’s Toys’ website.