Reform UK’s George Finch survives no-confidence vote after calling for Pride flags to be removed

Reform UK‘s George Finch, Warwickshire council leader, survived a no-confidence vote after calling for Pride flags to be removed from outside government buildings.

Today (17 March), the 19-year-old survived by one vote after Green Party councillors tabled a motion alleging he had ‘abused the office of leader’.

Specific concerns included a dispute with police over their handling of a rape case involving a 12-year-old girl and a row with the council’s chief executive, Monica Fogarty, regarding Pride flags.

“I don’t want that flag up” – George Finch calling for Warwickshire council to take down its Pride flag

The Greens, Lib Dem’s and Labour today attempted to remove me as Leader of Warwickshire County Council.



They failed. pic.twitter.com/cppNreaUsr — Cllr George Finch (@_GeorgeFinch) March 17, 2026

In an interview with The Times after he was voted in, he said: “I don’t want that flag up, because it doesn’t represent everybody in Warwickshire.”

“The three flags that do are the St George’s flag, the Union flag, and the county flag. So I emailed the chief executive, asking her to remove the Pride flag.”

The row began in July 2025, when Monica Fogarty, the chief executive, refused to remove a progressive Pride flag outside the council before the end of Pride Month.

Why is the St George’s flag controversial?

Instead, Finch argued for the use of the St George’s flag, which has controversial and, at times, racist connotations, and is associated with far-right, anti-immigrant, and nationalistic groups.

Finch called the motion to remove him a “political stunt” and defended his actions, stating he “stood strong with the community.”

Out of a total of 55 councillors attending the meeting, 27 voted against the motion, 26 for it, and two abstained.

The Warwick District Green Party said via Instagram: “While Finch damages Warwickshire’s reputation in pursuit of quick headlines, Greens in charge get work done.”

“No other flags will be permitted to be flown” – Reform UK’s spokesperson Zia Yusuf condemning Pride flags on council buildings

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has long campaigned for Pride flags and other non-governmental flags to be removed from public buildings.

“No other flags will be permitted to be flown on its flagpoles, balconies, reception desks or council chamber walls,” said Reform UK’s spokesperson Zia Yusuf, following the party winning 677 seats across all contested councils in May 2025.

The 2026 local elections in the UK are scheduled to take place on 7 May 2026.