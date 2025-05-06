Reform UK moving ‘at speed’ to ban rainbow flags in council buildings

Councils controlled by Reform UK will be banned from displaying LGBTQ-themed rainbow flags in council buildings, it has emerged.

The news follows the Nigel Farage-fronted party winning 677 seats across all contested councils in last week’s local elections.

Reform UK will now take control of 10 councils, including Kent and Nottinghamshire.

Union Jack, St George’s and county flags will be allowed to be displayed, under the new rules.

“Reform-controlled English councils will move at speed”

“Reform-controlled English councils will move at speed to resolve that the only flags permitted to be flown on or in its buildings will be the Union Jack and St George’s flag,” chairman Zia Yusuf reportedly said in a statement yesterday.

“No other flags will be permitted to be flown on its flagpoles, balconies, reception desks or council chamber walls,” he added.

Responding to the news Labour MP Mike Tapp said: “As VE Day reminds us, Britain has a proud history of working with allies to defeat dictators and tyrants.

“It tells you all you need to know about Nigel Farage’s Reform that their very first act after winning elections is to ban the Ukrainian flag from our town halls, in this of all weeks.

“But while it is sickening, it should come as no surprise: Farage told us that Vladimir Putin is the world leader he most admires.

“Farage and Reform councillors should stop sucking up to Moscow and drop their ban on flying the Ukrainian flag immediately.”