LGBTQ+ venue in former church ordered to stop operating after Christian protests

An LGBTQ+ arts venue in Sydney has suspended events following protests by Christian groups over its opening night in a deconsecrated church.

Divine Playhouse launched last week inside a 150-year-old heritage building on Kent Street. Originally built as the Church of St John the Evangelist in 1868, the site was deconsecrated in 1932 and has since been used as a school and, for decades, the home of the Genesian Theatre Company. It recently reopened under a one-year lease as a venue for live performance, music and community events.

The venue was initially due to open as Unholy Playhouse, but organisers changed the name before launch following concerns raised by members of the Christian community. It also received a AU$100,000 (£52,000) grant from the New South Wales arts agency, Create NSW, to support a multidisciplinary arts programme.

Why are Christians protesting Divine Playhouse in Sydney?

Around 70 protesters gathered outside the venue on opening night, with groups including Fit for the Kingdom and the Prodigal Sons calling for the state government to withdraw the funding.

The following day, landlord representatives served venue operator Heaps Gay Events with a breach notice alleging it had “insulted and mocked the sincerely held religious beliefs of millions of Christian Australians”. The notice, seen by the Guardian, stated: “We note that the trade carried on by HG Events has been the subject of significant protest and public criticism, given its offensive nature.”

“In circumstances where future public protests are almost certain to occur and are likely to endanger members of the public, our client considers that the time by which the offensive trade is to cease is reasonable.”

Sydney LGBTQ+ arts venue told to ‘cease offensive trade’

The venue was instructed to “cease engaging in offensive trade” or risk termination of its lease. Weekend events were subsequently cancelled, while the Instagram accounts for Divine Playhouse and Heaps Gay were taken offline following complaints.

Speaking at the launch, Heaps Gay founder Kat Dopper said the aim was to create a venue that was “super accessible for arts and culture communities to use without having to spend a million bucks”.

“I cannot wait to see what Sydney independent arts and culture does with the space,” she said.