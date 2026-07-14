CIRCA Soho to close after 15 years as venue reaches end of lease

CIRCA Soho has announced it will close after 15 years, with the LGBTQ+ venue confirming the decision in a statement shared to Instagram yesterday (13 July).

The LGBTQ+ bar, which opened in June 2011 in London’s Frith Street, Soho, said it has decided to close as it approaches the end of its current lease. The venue did not announce a final trading date.

Since opening, CIRCA has established itself as one of London’s best-known queer venues, operating as a cocktail bar during the day before hosting DJs, drag performers and themed events into the early hours. In 2018, the brand expanded beyond Soho with the launch of Circa Embankment, a larger venue near Charing Cross.

“We’ve celebrated our 15th Pride, and are proud to have done so with all of you” – CIRCA Soho in a statement

Announcing the closure, the team reflected on both the venue’s history and the changing character of Soho.

“We’ve celebrated our 15th Pride, and are proud to have done so with all of you. With that, we’ve made the difficult decision to close CIRCA,” the statement read.

It described the business as a “proudly independent bar”, recalling that it was founded at a time when “Soho felt different” and built without “any certainty of success”.

The venue also thanked those who had supported it over the past decade and a half, saying customers had helped turn CIRCA into “not just somewhere to drop in on”, but a destination where “lasting memories” were made.

“It gets tougher every day continuing to run a venue” – Jeremy Joseph, owner of Heaven and G-A-Y

Staff concluded: “You created something truly special and we’ll always be grateful for that.”

The announcement prompted a response from Jeremy Joseph, owner of Heaven and G-A-Y, who said the closure reflected wider challenges facing independent LGBTQ+ venues.

“With the announcement of another independent Soho LGBTQ+ venue closing,” he wrote. “We might be in competition, but the more venues, the more variety & the more safe spaces the better the scene is.”

Joseph added: “It gets tougher every day continuing to run a venue. Hospitality has no support. Political climate is so scary, Safe spaces are UR 2nd home. Protect Them.”